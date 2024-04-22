You Will be Able to Play PlayStation and Nintendo Games on Your iPhone Soon

Provenance, a multi-console emulator, is in the slot to make a debut in the iOS App Store after the success of Nintendo’s Delta which came a bit earlier.

According to reports, one of the makers of Provenance said: “(we) are working on a release,” but stated “I need to investigate these new rules before an App Store submission, and to improve some quality-of-life issues. Also, I need to change some things to adhere to the App Store’s rules, such as mentioning “beta”.”

Apple’s rule change on April 05 means that retro gaming emulators can now be available on the App Store. Delta is a successful emulator which was released on April 17. In it’s release week, it remained at the top of free games list on the App Store worldwide charts.

Provenance is a step further than Delta emulator as the app supports systems such as the Sony PlayStation, SEGA Saturn, Nintendo Virtual Boy, Nintendo Gamecube, etc. Sources also confirmed that they are working on support for SEGA Dreamcast, Sony PlayStation 2, and others.

According to an international user of Provenance, they were happy to report that it is a fantastic experience, especially when paired with one of the game controller for iPhone. The user interface is easy to map hotkeys and the games run efficiently.

According to sources, Provenance has been in the making since close to a decade, but only recently got in the news due to the Apple law change in the first week of April.