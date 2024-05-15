The UK has recently introduced a graduate visa, offering students the opportunity to remain in the country for at least 2 years post-course completion.

Eligibility for this visa extends to students currently residing in the UK, holding either a student visa or Tier 4 (general) student visa, who have finished a UK bachelor’s degree, postgraduate degree, or another qualifying course for a specified minimum duration, or whose educational institution has confirmed their graduation.

While the standard duration of this visa is approximately 2 years, individuals with a PhD or other doctoral qualifications can stay for around 3 years. Extensions of the graduate visa are not allowed, but applicants may transition to a different visa category, such as a skilled worker visa.

ALSO READ International Students No Longer Want to Go to the UK

It’s crucial for individuals to apply before their student visa or Tier 4 (general) student visa expires. The application process can commence once the educational institution, such as a university or college, has notified the Home Office of the degree completion pursued under a student or Tier 4 (general) student visa. Waiting until graduation or receiving a certificate is unnecessary before applying.

Applicants must ensure they have all necessary documents when applying, and decisions typically take around 8 weeks. The application fee is £822, and healthcare costs typically amount to £1,035 per year spent in the UK.

ALSO READ Portugal Faces Likely Exclusion From Schengen

Healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and those working in health or adult social care roles, are encouraged to explore eligibility for the Health and Care Worker visa. Healthcare applicants who have already paid the healthcare surcharge may qualify for a refund.

Applicants can submit their applications through the official UK website.