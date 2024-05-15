US Announces Good News for Green Card Applicants

The U.S. Department of State has released the June 2024 Visa Bulletin, providing essential updates for Green Card hopefuls. This month’s bulletin brings positive news for applicants in most family-based preference categories, with notable advancements in priority dates.

Key Points for Green Card Applicants

Visa Bulletin

The Visa Bulletin serves as a roadmap for Green Card applicants, divided into two critical sections: Dates for Filing and Final Action Dates. These sections determine when applicants can submit their applications and the anticipated timeline for processing and approval.

Dates for Filing: Indicates the earliest you can submit your application based on your visa category and country of origin.

Indicates the earliest you can submit your application based on your visa category and country of origin. Final Action Dates: Provide an estimated timeframe for when your application might be processed and approved.

Green Card Journey

Applicants already residing in the U.S. can file for Adjustment of Status, while those outside the U.S. can apply for an Immigrant Visa. The June 2024 Visa Bulletin offers guidance for both paths, ensuring applicants are well-informed about their next steps.

Family-Based Preferences

June’s bulletin shows encouraging progress in most family-based preference categories. Unlike employment-based categories, USCIS will accept cases based on the “Date of Filing Chart” for these categories. Here’s a breakdown:

F1 (Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens): Dates remain unchanged for most countries, but Mexico advances to January 1, 2002.

Dates remain unchanged for most countries, but Mexico advances to January 1, 2002. F2A (Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents): Positive news with dates advancing to February 1, 2021, for Mexico and November 15, 2021, for all other countries.

Positive news with dates advancing to February 1, 2021, for Mexico and November 15, 2021, for all other countries. F2B (Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21+) of Permanent Residents): Dates for Mexico progress to July 8, 2004, while the rest of the world remains at April 1, 2016. The Philippines remained unchanged on October 22, 2011.

Dates for Mexico progress to July 8, 2004, while the rest of the world remains at April 1, 2016. The Philippines remained unchanged on October 22, 2011. F3 (Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens): This category sees advancement across the board, moving to March 1, 2010, for most countries, December 1, 1999, for Mexico, and August 22, 2002, for the Philippines.

This category sees advancement across the board, moving to March 1, 2010, for most countries, December 1, 1999, for Mexico, and August 22, 2002, for the Philippines. F4 (Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens): Dates move slightly forward to January 15, 2006.

Employment-Based Categories

The June bulletin shows no changes in final action dates or dates for filing for employment-based categories (EB-1 through EB-5). Future bulletins should be monitored for any potential changes.

Annual Limits

The bulletin highlights annual limits for both family-sponsored (226,000) and employment-based (at least 140,000) preferences. A 7% per-country cap ensures fair distribution of visas.

Final Action Dates

Applicants should closely monitor “Final Action Dates” to understand when they might be able to proceed with their applications. These dates can change based on visa availability, potentially allowing earlier filings.

Dates for Filing

These range from current to specific cut-offs in 2020 and 2022, allowing strategic application filing.

Remember, the Visa Bulletin is updated monthly. Stay informed and consult with an immigration attorney for personalized guidance on your Green Card journey.