Australia Introduces New Visa to Replace Golden Visa

In a major immigration system revamp, the Australian government unveiled an innovation visa program aiming to draw highly skilled workers to bolster the country’s economic growth. Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced this initiative during the annual budget presentation, signaling a departure from the previously offered investor migrant program, which the government argued yielded minimal economic benefits.

Innovation Visa Program

The Australian Innovation Visa Program represents a fresh immigration initiative tailored to attract highly skilled professionals in sectors crucial to the nation’s economic advancement. It seeks individuals with expertise directly beneficial to Australia’s development, supplanting a former program centered on investment.

Top Talent in Strategic Sectors

Replacing the expiring Global Talent visa program, the new innovation visa prioritizes “exceptionally talented migrants” expected to propel growth in nationally significant sectors. This underscores a concerted effort to draw individuals skilled in areas pivotal to Australia’s economic progress.

Overall Immigration

The pivot towards skilled talent aligns with the government’s objective of reducing overall immigration levels. The surge in student and temporary visa holders during the pandemic strained housing availability and contributed to inflation, prompting this shift.

Golden Visas

Additionally, the announcement signals the gradual phasing out of the Business Innovation and Investment visa program, known as the “golden visa,” which provided a pathway to permanent residency for significant investors in Australia.

ALSO READ Australia Announces Great Opportunity for Anyone Who Wants to Live There

Scrutiny and Ballot System

To further manage immigration, scrutiny of student visas is being heightened, and a ballot system will be introduced for the popular work and holiday visa program for applicants from China and Vietnam from the 2024-25 fiscal year onwards.

Overseas Migration

These collective measures are anticipated to substantially reduce net overseas migration, with projections indicating a decline from 528,000 arrivals in 2022-23 to approximately 260,000 in 2024-25.

Australia’s immigration policy realignment prioritizes attracting skilled professionals directly contributing to the nation’s economic prosperity. The effectiveness of the innovation visa program in attracting top talent and the impacts of reduced immigration levels on various sectors remain to be observed.