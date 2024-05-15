Australia’s Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) program is undergoing significant changes effective July 1, 2024, as part of the government’s initiative to enhance the integration of international students into the workforce.

Temporary Graduate Visa

The Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) offers a pathway for recent graduates from Australian educational institutions to remain in the country for a few years after completing their studies. This allows them to gain work experience in their respective fields.

ALSO READ Australia Makes It Even Harder for International Students to Get Study Visas

Key Updates

The modifications to the Temporary Graduate Visa program include adjustments to both the Graduate Work Stream (renamed as the Post-Vocational Education Work Stream) and the Post-study Work Stream:

Age Eligibility Requirement

Starting July 1, 2024, applicants for the Post-Vocational Education Work Stream must be 35 years old or younger, emphasizing the program’s focus on skills development. Exceptions apply to holders of Hong Kong or British National Overseas passports (under 50).

Stream Simplification

The system now consists of two main streams:

Post-Vocational Education Work Stream: Tailored for graduates of associate degrees, diplomas, or trade qualifications aligned with Australia’s Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL). Post-Higher Education Work Stream: Designed for graduates of bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees (both coursework and research), and doctoral degrees (PhDs).

Duration of Post-study Work Visa

The Post-Higher Education Work Stream offers extended work rights:

Up to 3 years for graduates with a bachelor’s degree, including first-class honors in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Up to 4 years for PhD graduates, Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

Graduates from other countries have a maximum stay of 2 years for bachelor’s degrees and 3 years for doctoral degrees.

ALSO READ Australia Announces Leniency in English Language Tests for Visa Applications

Time to Apply

Australia welcomes students genuinely committed to studying and contributing to the workforce. Emphasis is placed on skills development and attracting talent to fill high-demand roles. Strong documentation substantiating genuine student status is crucial.

Student Visa Requirements

Effective May 10, 2024, Australia has implemented stricter financial requirements for student visas. International students must demonstrate a minimum savings balance of A$29,710 to meet visa eligibility criteria. This marks the second financial requirement increase within seven months, following a previous adjustment in October 2023.

Education Reform and Immigration

Australia’s reforms align with global trends, with countries like Canada and the UK integrating education systems with immigration policies. Understanding these changes is vital for individuals considering studying abroad.

Research the new visa requirements and ensure your chosen program aligns with your career aspirations and Australia’s skills needs. With careful planning, you can leverage these changes to launch a successful career in Australia.