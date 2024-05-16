Beauty Salon Owner Caught Filming Female Clients

Lahore police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner of a beauty salon in Nawab Town for allegedly recording videos of two female customers.

The two victims, Esha and Areeba, stated that while at a private beauty parlor, they discovered the owner, Rukhsana Amjad, secretly recording them while they were not properly dressed.

Both the girls raised concerns when they noticed the salon owner behaving suspiciously. Upon further inquiry, they discovered that she had secretly recorded their video and shared it with others via WhatsApp.

Subsequently, the police registered a case and are now probing the incident. It is pertinent to mention that there has been a recent surge in incidents involving the secret recording of women.

Last year, police in Sahiwal registered a case against a wedding hall manager and assistant manager for allegedly installing hidden cameras in the bridal dressing room.

The complainant informed the police that while his daughter and wife were in the bridal room, they heard suspicious sounds coming from the adjacent room.

Upon being informed, he and his family members investigated and were surprised to find a video of a dressing room playing on a screen in that room. The manager, Munir Javed, was apprehended at the scene and allegedly threatened to shoot them.