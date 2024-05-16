Beauty Salon Owner Caught Filming Female Clients

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 16, 2024 | 1:57 pm

Lahore police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner of a beauty salon in Nawab Town for allegedly recording videos of two female customers.

The two victims, Esha and Areeba, stated that while at a private beauty parlor, they discovered the owner, Rukhsana Amjad, secretly recording them while they were not properly dressed.

ALSO READ

Both the girls raised concerns when they noticed the salon owner behaving suspiciously. Upon further inquiry, they discovered that she had secretly recorded their video and shared it with others via WhatsApp.

Subsequently, the police registered a case and are now probing the incident. It is pertinent to mention that there has been a recent surge in incidents involving the secret recording of women.

Last year, police in Sahiwal registered a case against a wedding hall manager and assistant manager for allegedly installing hidden cameras in the bridal dressing room.

The complainant informed the police that while his daughter and wife were in the bridal room, they heard suspicious sounds coming from the adjacent room.

ALSO READ

Upon being informed, he and his family members investigated and were surprised to find a video of a dressing room playing on a screen in that room. The manager, Munir Javed, was apprehended at the scene and allegedly threatened to shoot them.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Sameen Khawaja and REHMA Featured as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassadors
Read more in lens

perspective

FBR’s Toothless Exercise to Block Non-Filers’ SIMs: A Pointless Blunder to Impress IMF?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>