Authorities Share Good News for Tourists Travelling to Naran

The district administration has permitted locals and visitors to travel to the tourist destination of Naran.

Adnan Khan Bhittani, the Deputy Commissioner, said that efforts are underway to clear snow and rubble obstructing the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road to restore vehicular traffic between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The MNJ road has been inaccessible to all traffic since November last year due to the first snowfall in the Kaghan Valley.

Adnan Khan Bhittani added that visitors can now travel to Naran, and they expect that the road up to Babusar Top will be cleared in a week to restore traffic between KP and GB.

According to the deputy commissioner, heavy landslides in the Ghanool area of Balakot, which had blocked traffic for over 42 hours, have been fully cleared, allowing traffic to resume in both directions on the road.

He further said that machines are clearing the road connecting Naran with Saiful Muluk Lake, and tourists can expect to visit the lake in the next few days.

Bhittani warmly welcomed tourists visiting the picturesque Kaghan Valley, reassuring them that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their peace of mind during their stay in the area.

Moreover, the deputy commissioner announced that police posts were being gradually made operational from Kaghan to Babusar Top as more areas were cleared of snow to ensure foolproof security for visitors.