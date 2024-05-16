European Union Introduces New Rules to Control Arrival of Migrants

The Council of the European Union has officially adopted the reform of the EU migration and asylum pact, following approval from MEPs. This new system establishes rules to help member states manage migrant arrivals through regulated procedures, create uniform and effective processes, and ensure an even distribution of responsibilities, reports SchengenVisaInfo.

The reform aims to create a fairer and stronger migration system that will make a tangible difference. These new rules will enhance the effectiveness of the European asylum system and increase solidarity among member states.

Screening of Migrants & Asylum Applicants at External Borders

According to the Council, member states will now perform necessary procedures for migrants and asylum seekers at external borders in line with the screening regulation. This regulation mandates that identification, security checks, and health evaluations will be conducted uniformly across all member states.

The Council has also revised the asylum procedure regulation to streamline asylum processes and the return border procedure regulation, which handles the return of rejected applicants. Additionally, the Eurodac database has been updated to collect more information, including biometric data, on migrants and international protection applicants, as well as those who entered the EU irregularly.

The EU has also reformed several regulations,

The asylum and migration management regulation

The crisis regulation

The qualification regulation

The reception conditions directive

The resettlement regulation.

With the adoption of ten legislative acts and the complete overhaul of the asylum and migration management framework, the EU aims to ensure a fairer and stronger migration system and enhance solidarity among member states.

Mandatory Border Procedure

A significant new feature of the reform is the mandatory border procedure. This procedure will apply to specific categories of asylum seekers, particularly those from countries with low asylum recognition rates, to quickly assess whether applications are unfounded or inadmissible at the EU’s external borders. The new rules clarify which member states are responsible for processing asylum applications.

Another important change is the introduction of a solidarity mechanism to ensure responsibilities are shared fairly and transparently among member states. Contributions can include relocation, financial support, or other alternative solidarity measures.