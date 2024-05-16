Finance Minister Confirms Withdrawal of Tax Exemptions For Ex-FATA, PATA Regions

By ProPK Staff | Published May 16, 2024 | 2:43 pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced the withdrawal of tax exemptions for the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) during a session of the National Assembly today.

During the session, Aurangzeb confirmed that the government is proceeding with the removal of these tax exemptions. In response, representatives from different industries, including the Ghee industry, expressed strong objections.

Junaid Akbar Khan, a member of the Sunni Ittehad Council,said that promises made to former FATA and PATA at the time of their integration into Pakistan should be honored and the tax exemptions should remain intact.

ALSO READ

Iqbal Afridi, another member of the Sunni Ittehad Council, highlighted the economic disparity facing these regions. He also pointed out that the federal government had pledged an annual allocation of Rs. 110 billion to ex-FATA but has released anything so far. He warned against creating conditions akin to those in Azad Kashmir within former FATA and PATA

Later, Aurangzeb invited the dissenting members of parliament to meet with him and discuss ways to find the right solution in this regard.

