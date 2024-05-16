Pakistan’s Public Debt Up By Over Rs. 8 Trillion in One Year

By ProPK Staff | Published May 16, 2024 | 1:15 pm
rupee

The total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 11.6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in March 2024 as compared to the same period last year.

It increased by Rs. 8.4 trillion to Rs.80.8 trillion YoY as of March 2024 compared to Rs. 72.4 trillion in the same period last year.

For the period July-March 2023-24, it has spiked by Rs. 4.3 trillion or 5.6 percent compared to Rs. 76.5 trillion recorded by end-June 2023, official data by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

The domestic debt of the central government increased by 24 percent from Rs. 35 trillion in March 2023 to Rs. 43.4 trillion in March 2024.

Gross public debt surged 14 percent to Rs. 67.5 trillion by end-March 2024 compared to Rs. 59.2 trillion in the same period last year and Rs. 67.3 trillion in December 2023.

Meanwhile, debt from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained steady at Rs. 2.15 trillion as of March 2024, compared to Rs. 2.12 trillion in the same period last year.

ProPK Staff

