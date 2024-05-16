Google Sheets Finally Gets Microsoft Excel’s One Click Tables

Making tables in Google Sheets has never been easier. The search engine giant has just enabled one-click tables in Sheets, a feature that has existed in its biggest rival app Microsoft Excel for years.

If you have a bunch of data divided into rows and columns that need to be in a table, all you have to do is select all your data, go into formatting options among the tabs at the top, and select the new “Convert to table.” This will put your data into a little island of filters and sorting options.

Once you create a table in Sheets, it will automatically generate filters for each column and add visual row separators, eliminating the need to manually select and shade every other row. This update also includes auto-formatted column types, filters, and simplified drop-down menu creation.

ALSO READ Google Improves Android’s Theft Protection With New Upgrades

Google’s new feature resembles the AI-generated tables showcased at its I/O developer conference this week, but it’s geared more toward power users and doesn’t require Gemini integration.

Sheets will also introduce a table menu that allows you to create specific filter combinations for the entire table or adjust the data range it covers. Additionally, Google is adding a new view option called “Create group by view,” which lets you organize data into groups based on column filters. For example, you can group records by priority levels such as priority one, priority two, and priority three.

The update also includes table templates designed for everyday tasks like project management, inventory management, event planning, and more.

This is a feature that has been requested by Google Sheets users for years and should come in handy for those who regularly need to create tables in Google Workspace. Self-contained tables not only save time but also give them a neat color-coded look without any effort.

One-click tables will roll out gradually to all users. Some users will get it by May 30 while some may have to wait until June 6.