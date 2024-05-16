IMF Demands Govt to Get Rid Of Loss-Making State-Owned Enterprises

By ProPK Staff | Published May 16, 2024 | 11:14 am

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about the growing financial losses of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and urged the federal government to get rid of them, high-level sources told ProPakistani.

Negotiations between the IMF and the Ministry of Finance are still ongoing at the policy level, and the lender is not happy with government-run institutions. IMF has demanded urgent steps to privatize these loss-making entities and requested a detailed, up-to-date report on their financial performance.

Finance Ministry officials guaranteed to provide this report within two days.

ALSO READ

Sources further revealed that a central monitoring unit within the Finance Ministry is currently compiling a report on SOEs.

It bears mentioning that losses of state-owned entities amounted to Rs. 1,400 billion in 2022 alone, and these losses are expected to increase in 2023, sources added.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Sameen Khawaja and REHMA Featured as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassadors
Read more in lens

perspective

FBR’s Toothless Exercise to Block Non-Filers’ SIMs: A Pointless Blunder to Impress IMF?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>