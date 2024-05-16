Internet Service Restored in Azad Kashmir

Internet service has been restored in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after a five-day disruption.

Residents in Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Mirpur, Pallandri, and other districts have reported that internet services have been restored, although some areas are experiencing slow internet speeds.

The internet service was initially suspended on May 12 in response to a protest led by the Joint Action Committee, which began on May 11 and saw significant public participation.

Although the internet service was briefly restored on May 13 after the government agreed to the protesters’ demands, it was suspended again.

However, with the Joint Action Committee announcing an end to the strike on Tuesday after their demands were met, life has returned to normalcy in the region. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also visited the AJK capital today to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.