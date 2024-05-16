iPhones and iPads Will Soon Be Usable With Your Eyes, Like Apple Vision Pro

Apple has revealed new accessibility features for iPhones and iPads, expected to roll out “later this year.” These updates are likely to be included in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, which are anticipated to be officially announced next month.

The highlight of these features is eye tracking. This technology, soon available on both iPhones and iPads, allows users to operate their devices using just their eyes, exactly as the term suggests.

While primarily designed for users with physical disabilities, eye tracking will be accessible to everyone. This feature, driven by AI, will require a brief calibration using the front-facing camera before it’s ready to use. Importantly, all data remains on your device thanks to on-device machine learning.

No extra hardware or accessories are needed, and eye tracking will be compatible with all apps. Users will be able to navigate app elements with their eyes and utilize Dwell Control to activate elements by focusing on them.

Another upcoming feature is the enhanced Taptic engine in iPhones, which will deliver taps, textures, and refined vibrations synchronized with the music you’re listening to. Initially, Apple’s Music Haptics will be exclusive to Apple Music. However, developers will have access to an API to integrate this feature into their apps, making music more immersive.

In addition, Apple introduced Vehicle Motion Cues, a feature designed to alleviate motion sickness for passengers using their iPhones or iPads in moving vehicles.

CarPlay is set to receive several new features, including Voice Control, which allows users to navigate and manage apps using only their voice. Additionally, there will be Sound Recognition, designed to alert deaf or hard-of-hearing users to car horns and sirens, and Color Filters to assist the colorblind.