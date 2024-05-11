Apple iOS 18 to Bring ChatGPT’s Features Following Deal With OpenAI

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is nearing the completion of a deal with OpenAI to integrate some of its technology into the iPhone 16 series this year. This agreement would allow Apple to introduce its chatbot powered by ChatGPT in its AI offerings for iOS 18.

The report also notes that while Apple continues to discuss a potential AI partnership with Google, the company is on the verge of finalizing its arrangement with OpenAI. At the same time, Apple is also reportedly in talks with Baidu, known as China’s Google, to power generative AI features for iPhones in China.

The technical details and features of this OpenAI integration remain unclear as of now, but more is expected to be revealed at Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2024 developer conference in June this year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, known for accurate Apple-related leaks said:

The two sides have been finalizing terms for a pact to use ChatGPT features in Apple’s iOS 18, the next iPhone operating system, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. Apple also has held talks with Alphabet Inc.’s Google about licensing that company’s Gemini chatbot. Those discussions haven’t led to an agreement, but are ongoing.

The report warns that an immediate announcement of a deal between Apple and OpenAIl is not assured.

Furthermore, a Thursday report highlighted that some of iOS 18’s AI capabilities will be supported by Apple data centers using Apple Silicon processors. Nonetheless, the bulk of the AI features in iOS 18 will operate solely on-device, which will enable Apple to promote advantages in privacy and speed.