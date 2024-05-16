Pakistan Qualify For the Final Of The CAVA Volleyball League

Pakistan’s volleyball team secured a 3-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan, marking their fourth consecutive win in the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Volleyball League and earning a spot in the final.

Pakistan dominated each set in their fourth match of the campaign, leaving Kyrgyzstan unable to mount a significant challenge, as they clinched victory by 25-18, 27-25, and 27-25 at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

The Pakistani team’s journey to the final has been marked by a series of impressive performances. They kicked off their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win against Afghanistan. The momentum continued as they defeated Sri Lanka with the same 3-0 score-line in the second match of the tournament. Their third match posed a slightly tougher challenge against Turkmenistan, but Pakistan emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.

This unbeaten streak highlights Pakistan’s growing prowess in volleyball, showcasing their strong defensive, and incisive offensive play. The team’s consistent performance has been immaculate on their road to the final.

The final match will be highly anticipated, with Pakistan aiming to continue their winning streak and claim the championship title.

Pakistan will take on Iran in the final round of matches today and will look to continue their winning streak at the Pakistan Sports Complex at 6 pm.

Remaining Fixtures: