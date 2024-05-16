Portugal Introduces Strict New Visa Rules

New rules will apply to nationals from Portuguese-speaking countries (CPLP), aiming to provide equal opportunities for all visa applicants. According to Jose Cesario, nationals from CPLP countries like Cape Verde, Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, and Sao Tome and Principe have not received the ‘same treatment’ as other nationals.

With the introduction of the CPLP visa, it overlapped with other visas. Now, individuals can choose between a CPLP visa or another type of visa.

New Rules

Cesario explained that the new rules would tighten entry into Portugal for immigrants from CPLP countries. Those with a CPLP visa will need to prove they can support themselves financially until they find work.

Following changes to the Aliens Act, effective October 30, 2022, CPLP citizens were offered simplified visas without the need to demonstrate financial self-sufficiency during their stay in Portugal.

We want people who come to Portugal to have their rights fully protected, without facing marginalization, poverty, or isolation, which benefits neither them nor the country, Jose Cesário

CPLP Nationals Can Opt for Another Visa

Cesario emphasizes that CPLP nationals are not limited to the CPLP visa and can choose another type if preferred. The CPLP Residence Permit does not allow holders to move within the European Union, a frequent complaint among visa holders.

I have been aware of this for a long time. This change should be pursued immediately, he said, indicating that he had already signed the ordinance to implement the new policy.

According to Portugal’s Institute of Statistics, 1.4 million people in the Algarve and Lisbon Metropolitan Area, which have large immigrant populations, have an immigrant background. Brazilians, also CPLP nationals, represent the largest foreign community in Portugal. A fifth (20.7 percent) of the immigrant population in the Algarve were born in Portuguese-speaking African countries, while another 16.4 percent were born in Brazil.