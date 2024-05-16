UAE Launches New 10-Year Visa

The UAE Cabinet announced a 10-year Blue Residency visa for individuals who have made exceptional contributions to protecting the environment. Those involved in the circular economy and related fields are also eligible.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the initiative during a Cabinet meeting at Qasar Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“In alignment with national directives to designate 2024 as the Year of Sustainability, we introduced the ‘Blue Residency,’ a 10-year visa granted to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to environmental protection. This includes work in marine life, land-based ecosystems, air quality, sustainability technologies, the circular economy, or related fields. The sustainability of our economy is linked to the sustainability of our environment,” Sheikh Mohammed stated.

Blue Residency: Eligibility Criteria

The Blue Residency visa will be awarded to:

Members of international organizations

International company members

Association and NGO members

Global award winners

Distinguished activists and researchers in environmental work

Interested individuals can apply through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, or via nominations by competent authorities. The UAE also offers 10-year Golden Visas to investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes.

Summary of Cabinet Decisions

Approval of the National Youth Agenda 2031

Approval of the national framework for higher education institution classification

Regulation of marketing calls (cold calling) in the UAE

Review of achievements in the UAE space sector

Establishment of the Supreme Committee for Combating Commercial Fraud and the National Committee of Statistics

Restructuring the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transactions and the UAE Sustainable Aviation Fuel Committee

Approval of guidelines for generative artificial intelligence use in the UAE government and creation of a CEO role for AI

Ratification of an investment agreement with India

Approval of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Korea

The Blue Residency is not just a visa; it’s a symbol of recognition for those who tirelessly work towards a greener, more sustainable future. With this bold step, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and sets an inspiring example for the world to follow.