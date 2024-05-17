easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Becomes First Pakistani to Win ‘The Courageous Client Award’ at Caples UK for Audio Nikahnama Campaign

easypaisa’s groundbreaking campaign ‘Audio Nikahnama’ has achieved yet another remarkable success by bringing home the Caples UK Award with a bronze in the ‘Not for Profit’ category, a silver in the ‘Mobile’ category, and a gold in ‘Audio’ category.

The accolade for “The Courageous Client Award” was also bagged by Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications, easypaisa, becoming the first Pakistani to have been honored in the category.

Established in 1978 by BBDO copywriter Andi Emerson, the Caples Awards stand as a beacon in the advertising and marketing realm. This global platform, operated by creative minds for creative minds, serves to honor campaigns that truly resonate and deliver tangible results.

The ‘Courageous Client Award’, introduced by The Caples Awards, aims to acknowledge the pivotal role clients play in fostering creativity. Personally bestowed by the President of the Jury, this honor celebrates individuals who drive some of the year’s most compelling campaigns. For the “Audio Nikahnama” campaign, Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications at easypaisa, was selected as the first Pakistani recipient of this prestigious international recognition.

Commenting on the remarkable achievement at the awards, Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications at easypaisa, stated: “Honored to be receiving the Caples UK Award as The Courageous Client for our ‘Audio Nikahnama’ campaign. This is more than an accolade; but a celebration of the courage it took to challenge norms, uplift voices, and empower women. This campaign starts a difficult conversation about women’s empowerment and financial inclusion. It’s a campaign that personally affects all women in Pakistan, thus creating the impact it has.”

She added: It is an honor to be recognized, especially as the first Pakistani to win this award. I hope this award inspires and gives courage to others in our marketing and media landscape to take on more meaningful topics in their campaigns. As members of an industry that can influence consumer behavior, we have a responsibility and the power to effect change. May we use this power to spark difficult conversations and ask the right questions. The courage in this campaign was not just mine but my team and my leadership, agency, and creatives. We collectively fought to bring this vision to fruition. This campaign is a small step and our contribution towards building the world we want to live in.”

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/NoYEuwKcvys?si=98aJHp118eRI2lcf

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NoYEuwKcvys?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NoYEuwKcvys?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/NoYEuwKcvys





Sharing his thoughts, Farhan Hassan, Head of easypaisa Wallet Business, said: “At easypaisa, we are driven by a purpose; we strive to create innovative products and services that uplift our customers and positively impact society as a whole, fostering a greater good. Our marketing and communications team has fearlessly executed this groundbreaking campaign bringing immense pride to all of us here at easypaisa.”

He went on saying: “We are genuinely honored by the recognition bestowed upon us by the esteemed panels at the Caples UK Awards. This campaign exemplifies the creativity, passion, and commitment of our entire team in developing impactful campaigns that resonate deeply with our audience. These accolades underscore our team’s steadfast dedication to excellence and our relentless pursuit of innovation within the financial services sector, driving positive change in the process.”

The “Audio Nikahnama” campaign represents a pioneering initiative aimed at deepening understanding of marriage contracts. Leveraging technological innovation, easypaisa aimed to dismantle cultural barriers and empower women to make well-informed decisions about their future.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and counting, easypaisa continues to lead Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape, dedicated to fostering financial inclusion through the power of collaboration and technology.