FBR Forms Joint Working Group of Tax Officials, Telcos for SIMs Blocking Exercise

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set up a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators to streamline the process blockage of SIMs of non-filers in accordance with the law.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, pursuant to the recent meeting of finance minister and representatives of the telecom operators of Pakistan on May 12, 2024, it has been decided to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and to streamline the process blockage of SIMs of non-filers in accordance with the law.

This JWG will serve as a platform for collaboration and communication between the concerned parties to address any challenges and facilitate the smooth implementation of the ITGO No. I of 2024 to block the SIMs of non-filers listed in the Order.