Fly Jinnah, Air Blue Among Companies to Submit Expression of Interest for PIA’s Privatization

Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said the Privatization Commission has received Expressions of Interest (EOI) from nine major business groups for the privatization of PIA, as the time for submission of EOI ended today.

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Department, the minister said these EOIs have been submitted by these business groups in the form of individuals and consortiums and now the Privatization Commission will conduct the pre-qualification process as per the rules and regulations of the PC Ordinance 2000.

Khan said that among those who have submitted offers so far are Fly Jinnah, Air Blue Limited, Habib Corporation, Sardar Mohammad Ashraf D. Baluch (Pvt.) Ltd, Shanxi CIG Limited (China), and Gerry’s International Private Limited.

Similarly, a consortium led by Younas Brothers Holdings (Private), a consortium led by Pak Ethanol, and a consortium led by Blue World City have also shown their Expression of Interest.

The minister said that these institutions have submitted their Statement of Qualification and Expression of Interest within the stipulated time and now the Privatization Commission would invite the eligible parties for the next stage of the bidding process.

Note: Although the press release issued by the government said that eight companies have submitted EOIs, the detailed statement listed the names of nine entities. The story will be updated once the government issues a clarification.