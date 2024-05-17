Lahore Runs Out of Anti-Tetanus Injections

Lahore is currently facing a critical shortage of anti-tetanus injections, presenting significant challenges for individuals injured in accidents. This scarcity has affected both government and private hospitals, as well as pharmacies throughout the city, leaving many without access to this essential medical treatment.

The tetanus vaccine is a crucial part of the recommended series of childhood and adult immunizations. It protects against tetanus, a bacterial infection also known as lockjaw. Tetanus leads to jaw cramping and painful muscle spasms, and there is no cure for the disease. The mortality rate for tetanus is alarmingly high, with 10%-20% of affected individuals dying from the infection.

The current shortage is attributed to the suspension of production by an international pharmaceutical company, as stated by local pharma manufacturers. This disruption in the supply chain has led to a widespread scarcity of anti-tetanus injections across Lahore.

The impact of this shortage is particularly severe for accident victims. The timely administration of anti-tetanus injections is critical to prevent wound infections. Medical experts stress that these injections must be administered within 72 hours of injury to effectively prevent potential bacterial infections. Delays or unavailability of the injections can lead to serious health complications, underscoring the urgency of resolving this shortage.

Healthcare providers and officials are urging swift action to address the shortage and ensure the availability of anti-tetanus injections. The situation highlights the need for robust supply chain management and contingency planning to prevent such critical shortages in the future.