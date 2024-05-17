News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

LHC Allows Punjab Govt’s Electric Bike Scheme Under One Odd Condition

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 17, 2024 | 7:10 pm
Auto

Strangely, the government and retailers are not required to obtain an NOC when selling fossil-fuel vehicles or similar schemes that actually pollute the environment.

During a hearing aimed at tackling smog and environmental pollution, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that the Punjab government’s environment-friendly electronic motorcycle scheme can only proceed if it obtains an environmental No-Objection Certificate (NOC). Strangely, the government and retailers are not required to obtain an NOC when selling fossil-fuel vehicles or similar schemes that actually pollute the environment.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over the case, emphasizing the importance of complying with environmental laws prior to the execution of government projects.

ALSO READ

The court stated that moving forward with the motorcycle scheme without obtaining an environmental NOC would be considered a criminal offense. It further stressed the environmental pollution is a pressing issue that needs attention.

As part of wider environmental conservation initiatives, the court ordered the full restoration and safety improvement of all city parks. The court proposed the imposition of fines, if deemed necessary, to enforce compliance with the directives regarding parks.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been directed to restore seven sports complexes and to submit a detailed report on tree-felling activities. The Punjab government has been tasked with providing a comprehensive report on these environmental measures by May 27.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>