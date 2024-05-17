LHC Allows Punjab Govt’s Electric Bike Scheme Under One Odd Condition

During a hearing aimed at tackling smog and environmental pollution, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that the Punjab government’s environment-friendly electronic motorcycle scheme can only proceed if it obtains an environmental No-Objection Certificate (NOC). Strangely, the government and retailers are not required to obtain an NOC when selling fossil-fuel vehicles or similar schemes that actually pollute the environment.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over the case, emphasizing the importance of complying with environmental laws prior to the execution of government projects.

The court stated that moving forward with the motorcycle scheme without obtaining an environmental NOC would be considered a criminal offense. It further stressed the environmental pollution is a pressing issue that needs attention.

As part of wider environmental conservation initiatives, the court ordered the full restoration and safety improvement of all city parks. The court proposed the imposition of fines, if deemed necessary, to enforce compliance with the directives regarding parks.

Furthermore, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been directed to restore seven sports complexes and to submit a detailed report on tree-felling activities. The Punjab government has been tasked with providing a comprehensive report on these environmental measures by May 27.