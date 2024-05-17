OGDCL Increases Oil Production at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Well

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) has enhanced production at Nashpa Well-10 through Rigless interventions in the Datta, Shinawari, Samanasuk, Lumshiwal, and Hangu formations, the company said in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

The total production from the Well, located in the Karak, district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has now reached 1,870 BPD of oil and 7.02 MMSCFD of gas, which is being injected into the SNGPL network, besides recovery of 10 MTon/Day of LPG, the filing added.

It bears mentioning that OGDC on September 13, 2023, disclosed information about production enhancement at Nashpa Well-10 through Rigless interventions in the Hangu-Lumshiwal formation. The well’s production at the time had been elevated to 1,340 BPD of oil. Today, production has been elevated to 1,870 BPD.

At the time of filing, OGDC’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 137.8, down 0.13 percent or Rs. 0.18 with a turnover of 1.1 million shares on Friday.