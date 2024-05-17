OGDCL Increases Oil Production at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Well

By ProPK Staff | Published May 17, 2024 | 1:13 pm

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) has enhanced production at Nashpa Well-10 through Rigless interventions in the Datta, Shinawari, Samanasuk, Lumshiwal, and Hangu formations, the company said in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

The total production from the Well, located in the Karak, district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has now reached 1,870 BPD of oil and 7.02 MMSCFD of gas, which is being injected into the SNGPL network, besides recovery of 10 MTon/Day of LPG, the filing added.

ALSO READ

It bears mentioning that OGDC on September 13, 2023, disclosed information about production enhancement at Nashpa Well-10 through Rigless interventions in the Hangu-Lumshiwal formation. The well’s production at the time had been elevated to 1,340 BPD of oil. Today, production has been elevated to 1,870 BPD.

At the time of filing, OGDC’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 137.8, down 0.13 percent or Rs. 0.18 with a turnover of 1.1 million shares on Friday.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>