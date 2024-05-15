Arif Habib Reveals ‘New Acquirers’ of 69% Stake in Engro Powergen

By ProPK Staff | Published May 15, 2024 | 4:11 pm
Engro | Financial Results | ProPakistani

There has been a change in the acquiring entities of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (PSX: EPQL) who want to purchase 68.89 percent of its equity, manager to the offer Arif Habib Limited informed the main bourse on Wednesday.

“We, Arif Habib Limited would like to inform, vide this Addendum to the Public Announcement of Intention a change in the acquiring entities from Liberty Mills Limited, Zain Ashraf Mukaty, Temoor Ashraf Mukaty, Ahmed Ashraf Mukaty, Soorty Enterprises Private Limited, Affinity Capital Private Limited, Najeeb Malik, Nadeem Malik, and Shahzad Malik to Liberty Power Holding (Private) Limited, Soorty Enterprises (Private) Limited, and Procon Engineering (Private) Limited for acquisition of up to 68.89% shares of the Target Company,” it said in a stock filing.

ALSO READ

AHL stated, “We hereby submit the Addendum on behalf of Liberty Power Holding (Private) Limited, Soorty Enterprises (Private) Limited, and Procon Engineering (Private) Limited (hereinafter referred to as the (“New Acquirer(s)”) for acquisition of up to 68.89% shares of the Target Company?.

EPQL is an independent power producer that operates a 217 MW permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur. Engro Corporation (PSX: ENGRO) through Rngro Energy Limited holds a 68.9 percent stake in EPQL.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Sameen Khawaja and REHMA Featured as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassadors
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>