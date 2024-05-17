Zong 4G Celebrates World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024

Every year on May 17th, the world celebrates World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD). This year’s theme, “Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development,” perfectly aligns with Zong 4G’s vision: to be a leading information services and technology innovation company in Pakistan. The company believes that digital innovation is the key to unlocking a more inclusive and prosperous future.

The global reality, however, paints a concerning picture. With over 2.6 billion people still unconnected, the digital divide acts as a significant barrier to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This disparity hinders progress towards a sustainable future for all.

At Zong 4G, the commitment is to bridge the digital divide and empower Pakistan through digitalization. It is understood that uninterrupted connectivity is the cornerstone of a thriving digital ecosystem. This aligns perfectly with the spirit of WTISD 2024, which emphasizes the critical role of digital innovation in achieving sustainable development.

Here’s how Zong 4G’s initiatives contribute to a more connected and digitally enabled Pakistan:

Network Expansion: As part of its vision to be a leading information services provider, Zong 4G is constantly expanding its network reach. This ensures that more Pakistanis, especially those in far-flung areas, have access to reliable and affordable internet. This connectivity empowers individuals and communities to participate in the digital economy, access online education and services, and contribute to national development.

Digital Innovation: In line with its commitment to digital innovation, Zong 4G has significantly invested in upgrading its information infrastructure this year. This includes enhancing data centers and expanding cloud services to ensure robust and reliable connectivity for customers across Pakistan. Moreover, comprehensive research and development programs have been launched aimed at fostering groundbreaking technological advancements and innovation.

Investing in Education and Skills Development: Zong 4G believes that a skilled workforce is crucial for fostering digital innovation. Partnerships with organizations like PBM, PSDF, and HANDS have been established to equip women, youth, and students with the digital skills and resources they need to thrive in the digital age. These initiatives empower individuals to access online learning resources, explore career opportunities in the digital economy, and contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable development.

Empowering Women: Women play a crucial role in achieving sustainable development and empowering them is necessary. Zong 4G’s partnership with PAGE to establish a Telecentre in a girls’ high school in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is one of many examples of the company’s commitment to tackling the gender gap in digital literacy. These initiatives empower girls with the knowledge and skills to become active participants in the digital world and contribute to a more inclusive future.

Promoting Digital Literacy: Access to technology is just one piece of the puzzle. Zong 4G actively promotes digital literacy through training programs in partnership with organizations like Knowledge Platform. This empowers individuals to navigate the digital world effectively, unlocking its full potential for education, communication, and economic empowerment.

On this WTISD, Zong 4G reiterates its unwavering commitment to digital inclusion. By fostering innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to sustainability, the digital divide can be bridged, and a more inclusive digital future for all Pakistanis can be built. Together, let’s harness the power of technology to create a connected and prosperous Pakistan where everyone can contribute to a sustainable future.