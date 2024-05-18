Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max’s Battery Will Last Longer Despite Same Capacity as 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with enhanced battery life despite having a same-size battery thanks to a higher energy density, reports renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo is known for his accurate track record of Apple-related leaks and he claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will bring more battery life despite using the same cell as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. But this new higher-density battery is expected to generate more heat, which is why Kuo adds that Apple will use a stainless steel sheet that wraps around the battery for better thermal management.

We have seen leaked images of the iPhone 16 Pro featuring the same steel casing, meaning the feature may be available on both Pro models.

The analyst says that this stainless steel sheet will not only help with heat management but will also make battery replacements easier. Furthermore, it will comply with the European Union’s requirement for replaceable batteries in smartphones.

Kuo states that Sunway will be the main supplier of stainless steel battery casings for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. If the initial production runs are successful, Apple might use these new battery casings across the entire iPhone 17 lineup.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to follow Apple’s usual roadmap of a September launch. The series is going to include the usual iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. But next year, rumor has it that the Plus model will be replaced by a new Slim variant called the iPhone 17 Slim. Reports claim that it will somehow be the most expensive phone in the family.