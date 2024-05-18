Kyrgyzstan Violence: Everything You Need to Know

A group of Pakistani students studying in Bishkek experienced mob violence late Friday night, resulting in injuries to many of them. However, the embassy has confirmed that no fatalities have occurred so far.

Pakistan’s Embassy in Bishkek reported that foreign students residing in Bishkek, including those from Pakistan, were assaulted by locals following a previous altercation with Egyptian nationals a few days ago.

Some hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students, including Pakistanis, were targeted in the attacks.

No Deaths

Despite social media posts suggesting otherwise, the embassy clarified that they had not received any confirmed reports of deaths or rapes involving Pakistani students in the area.

Amidst the mob violence, the embassy issued a strong advisory for Pakistani students to remain indoors. The Ambassador of Pakistan in Bishkek, Hasan Zaigham, reassured in a social media post that the embassy was coordinating with local law enforcement authorities to guarantee the safety of Pakistani students.

What Led to The Violence?

The embassy issued a public notice stating that mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek has surged since yesterday. The situation escalated after a video of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students circulated on May 13.

The notice highlighted attacks on hostels of medical universities and private residences of international students, including Pakistanis, where students from India and Bangladesh also reside.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Statement

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

“My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation,” the prime minister added.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s Statement

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the government had reached out to Kyrgyz authorities to safeguard Pakistani students in Bishkek amid the ongoing mob violence. He expressed deep concern over reports of attacks on students and directed Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to provide full support and assistance to the affected students.