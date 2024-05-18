PFF Finally Announces 24-Man Preliminary Squad For FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has unveiled its 24-man preliminary squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers Round 2. The squad, featuring a blend of seasoned players and fresh talent, is set to face Saudi Arabia on June 6 and Tajikistan on June 11.

Among the notable inclusions is Fahim Khan, a dynamic midfielder from the Pakistan Airforce team, whose recent performances in the National Challenge Cup have earned him a spot on the national roster. Junaid Ahmed from KRL and Umair Ali from the Pakistan Army football department also bolster the midfield lineup.

ALSO READ Revealed: Rohit Sharma Defended Muslim Pride in Ind Vs Pak World Cup Match

Yasir Arafat, another midfielder making waves in the local leagues, gets a call-up from Popo FC, while defender Muhammad Huzaifa from HEC and center-back Waqar Baloch from KRL are set to strengthen the team’s defense

Adding to the defensive strength are Abdul Rehman from Popo FC academy, Zain Ul Abideen from WAPDA, and Tanveer from KRL, each of whom impressed head coach Stephen Constantine during the Challenge Cup.

Moin Ahmed Junior has also been selected for the squad following his fallout with Stephen Constantine in November on disciplinary matters as he did not attend the team meeting on time.

https://x.com/PakistanUltras/status/1791552404258738301

Fresh inclusions by the head coach will enhance Pakistan’s pool of players for selection and these players can develop with time and serve the national men’s team.

Pakistan football team will also see the inclusion of diaspora players who can feature in the final squad, however, Easah Suliman might not be available for the two matches in June as he will perform Hajj next month.

ALSO READ FIFA Satisfied Over PFF’s Election Progress

Saudi Arabia will take on Pakistan on June 6 at the Jinnah Stadium in their fifth FIFA World Cup qualifiers Round 2 match in Group G.