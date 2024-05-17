FIFA Satisfied Over PFF’s Election Progress

President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee, Haroon Malik held significant meetings with officials from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) during the 34th AFC Congress on Thursday.

The discussions centered around the ongoing efforts to normalize football governance in Pakistan and the progress towards conducting fair and transparent PFF elections.

Malik’s meetings with the top brass of FIFA and AFC underscored the global and regional football bodies’ commitment to restoring the proper functionality of the PFF that cannot be acquired without elections in its congress.

According to a statement released by PFF on Instagram, both FIFA and the AFC expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far by the normalization committee, particularly highlighting the progress in the long-overdue elections.

Malik assured them of his commitment to adhering to the international standards set by FIFA and AFC, ensuring that the electoral process is conducted fairly.

The normalization committee, appointed by FIFA, has been tasked with managing daily affairs and creating an environment conducive to free and fair elections, scrutiny of local football clubs, and providing an electoral code of the PFF so that the elections can be conducted smoothly.

So far the elections of PFF have reached the district stage, it will be followed by the provincial election and then the final 26-member PFF congress will be elected that will vote for the new PFF president.

Haroon Malik was appointed by FIFA in January 2021 and since then he has received multiple extensions by FIFA with his latest extension grant lasting till December 2024.