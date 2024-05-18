Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue Reopened for Public Transport After 15 Years

After nearly 15 years, Constitution Avenue will again host private public transport on a new route introduced by the capital administration for the benefit of both the public and government officials.

Officials explained that since the creation of the capital’s Red Zone in 2007, Constitution Avenue had been off-limits to public transport (wagons), though cabs were permitted. This restriction caused difficulties for government employees working along the avenue.

While the Metro Bus service provided some relief for those commuting to the Secretariat, the lack of public transport on the entire Constitution Avenue continued to pose challenges.

To address these issues, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon announced a new public transport route for officials and visitors to the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court, Foreign Office, and Prime Minister Office.

The Route No. 42 wagon will run from Serena Hotel to Kohsar Chowk, passing by the Foreign Office, High Court, Election Commission, Parliament House, PTV, Marriott Hotel picket, and Kohsar Chowk.

DC Memon stated that all vehicles on this route would be searched and scanned before entering the Red Zone. These vehicles will operate exclusively within Constitution Avenue throughout the day. Additionally, the details of drivers and conductors will be verified by the relevant department.