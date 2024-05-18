News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue Reopened for Public Transport After 15 Years

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 19, 2024 | 12:22 am

After nearly 15 years, Constitution Avenue will again host private public transport on a new route introduced by the capital administration for the benefit of both the public and government officials.

Officials explained that since the creation of the capital’s Red Zone in 2007, Constitution Avenue had been off-limits to public transport (wagons), though cabs were permitted. This restriction caused difficulties for government employees working along the avenue.

While the Metro Bus service provided some relief for those commuting to the Secretariat, the lack of public transport on the entire Constitution Avenue continued to pose challenges.

To address these issues, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon announced a new public transport route for officials and visitors to the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court, Foreign Office, and Prime Minister Office.

ALSO READ

The Route No. 42 wagon will run from Serena Hotel to Kohsar Chowk, passing by the Foreign Office, High Court, Election Commission, Parliament House, PTV, Marriott Hotel picket, and Kohsar Chowk.

DC Memon stated that all vehicles on this route would be searched and scanned before entering the Red Zone. These vehicles will operate exclusively within Constitution Avenue throughout the day. Additionally, the details of drivers and conductors will be verified by the relevant department.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>