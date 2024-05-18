National Assembly Speaker Bans Unauthorized Entry of ‘YouTubers’ in Parliament

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has banned the entry of YouTubers and unauthorized individuals into Parliament House, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The report indicated that the Speaker has suspended eight security personnel over the entry of unauthorized individuals. These employees were stationed at the inner gates of Parliament House.

ALSO READ IMF Orders Pakistan to Increase Tax on Purchases of Property

The Sergeant-at-Arms has been directed to investigate the suspended personnel who allowed unauthorized individuals into Parliament House without identity cards, sources added. It was revealed that these individuals had stopped some members and ministers inside Parliament to ask for pictures.

The incident came to light when Defense Minister Khawaja Asif complained to the Speaker. He emphasized the need for stringent security measures within the National Assembly (NA) building and its lobbies.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, Asif noted the frequent presence of unidentified individuals at the building’s entrance, hallways, and elevators, posing significant security risks.

Asif suggested reinstating the previous system for issuing passes to MNAs to ensure security in Parliament. He also expressed concern about individuals in the gallery who often chant slogans, undermining the House’s sanctity. He stressed that the National Assembly is not a place for protests or demonstrations.