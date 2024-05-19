PM Shehbaz Constitutes Economic Advisory Council Before Upcoming Budget 

The Prime Minister has constituted a high-powered Economic Advisory Council just before the next fiscal year budget.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division that the Prime Minister has been pleased to constitute the EAC with immediate effect and till further orders.

The composition of EAC included Jahangir Khan Tareen, Saquib H. Sherazi, Shahzad Saleem, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Asif Peer, Ziad Bashir, and Selman Ahmed.

The EAC will be chaired by the Prime Minister who will convene its meeting with any required frequency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government will present next year’s budget on June 6 or 7 next month and the EAC will finalize the tax as well as other new government initiatives after the approval of the IMF.