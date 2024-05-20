CPEC Investors Demand Pakistan to Release Rs. 550 Billion Outstanding Dues

By ProPK Staff | Published May 20, 2024 | 10:51 am
CPEC | ProPakistani

International investors want Pakistan to remit dividends owed to their shareholders in power plants under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The pending dues for CPEC power projects are around Rs. 550 billion. This was a key issue raised by China when Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal recently visited Beijing, reported Business Recorder.

The Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to expedite the remittance of shareholder dividends but the regulator itself is helpless due to dollar shortage.

ALSO READ

Recently Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber Al Thani wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requesting payment of $450 million in receivables for the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (PQEPC). His letter revealed that the project has not paid out any dividends to investors and now totaled $558 million.

PQEPC has warned of a potential default on loan agreements and government guarantees if dues are not settled.

A settlement agreement to resolve the issue of foreign exchange availability has been preliminarily approved and may increase the owed amount to Rs. 13.6 billion. PQEPC has indicated that it could suspend operations without incurring liquidated damages if payments are not made.

At a recent meeting of the Board of Investment (BoI), Additional Director SBP Muhammad Tahir said there were issues in the past related to foreign exchange reserves but things were improving since then. He mentioned that now, there is a queue system for dividend repatriation and a Local Deployment Policy that allows companies to earn interest on idle dividends until they can be repatriated as reserves improve.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>