First Batch of 30 Electric Buses Arrives for Islamabad Transport Project

Islamabad’s Urban Transport Project has made progress with the arrival of the first batch of 30 electric buses from China.

Following clearance, these buses will be transported from Karachi to Islamabad and are expected to arrive by the end of next week. According to CDA sources, the buses will be moved to Islamabad on trailers.

CDA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed that senior citizens and students receive subsidies under the urban transport project.

An important meeting regarding the project was held at the CDA headquarters, chaired by Randhawa, and attended by senior officials from the CDA Transport Wing, including the Member Engineering. During the meeting, Randhawa requested a timeline for the construction of bus depots and instructed that charging points for electric buses be made operational promptly.

In a briefing, CDA officials informed Randhawa that the remaining 70 buses would soon arrive in Pakistan. Tenders for depots at I-9, Tramari Chowk, and Zero Point have been issued, and the lowest received bid will be awarded the tender shortly.

C Randhawa also directed a comparative review with the Punjab Metro Bus Authority model and instructed that efforts be made to extend the route to the Diplomatic Enclave. He stressed that the Islamabad bus service is an exemplary project and emphasized that any delays beyond the given timeline would not be tolerated.