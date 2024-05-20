Govt to Probe Former Secretary Food Ministry Over Wheat Imports Scandal

By ProPK Staff | Published May 20, 2024 | 1:05 pm

The federal government has decided to start an inquiry against the former Secretary in-charge of National Food Security and Research in connection with the wheat scam.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Establishment Division has forwarded a summary to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif seeking approval of starting an inquiry against former Secretary in charge of National Food Security and Research Cap retired Asif Tamman.

Captain (R) Asif remained in the position from January 25 to May 2, 2024.

The PM has removed him from position once it emerged that Pakistan is still importing Wheat.

Earlier, Cap retired Muhammad Mahmood was heading the National Food Security and he remained in the position till January 2024.

Generally, the Ministry of Food and the Ministry of Commerce deal with wheat crops as well as import-related matters.

However, the Establishment Division only asked the PM to start an inquiry against Cap (r) Asif, sources added.

It merits mention here that Punjab is currently facing a wheat abundance crisis this crop season due to the heavy import of grain by the caretaker set close to the local harvesting time.

Usually, the provincial government procures over four million tonnes of wheat annually. How­ever, this season, it has not bou­ght any wheat despite running a “grow more wheat” drive at the onset of the sowing season last October and November.

Growers, reaping a bumper crop, are now at the mercy of free market forces, selling their produce at Rs. 1,000 per 40kg, way below the official minimum support price of Rs. 3,900 per 40 kg.

ProPK Staff

