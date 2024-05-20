U-Turn? Minister Says Solar Net Metering is Not Ending Next Month

Energy Minister Awais Leghari said the federal government had no plans to end solar net-metering next fiscal year.

Addressing reporters at LESCO headquarters, Leghari denied recent reports of quashing solar net-metering, arguing that the scheme still remains a priority for the government.

Last week it was reported that the government wanted to end solar net metering and replace it with a gross metering system to discourage solar use and to force consumers to switch back to drastically unaffordable grid electricity.

But Leghari assured that any new policy on the matter won’t affect consumers who have already installed solar power and have net-metering contracts. He also stated that any future modifications to the policy would involve consultations with all stakeholders.

Since its launch, net metering has increased significantly. In the current fiscal year to date, applications for net-metering licenses rose by 125 percent. Currently, 113,000 households, have solar net-metering connections.