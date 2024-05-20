Iranian President Dies in Helicopter Crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, has died in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province. The helicopter carrying Raisi and other officials went down in a mountainous, forested area amid poor weather conditions, leading to a tragic loss for the nation.

Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), told the news agency that “40 rapid response teams from the IRCS are currently conducting search operations” in the crash area. Kolivand added that “weather conditions are extremely unfavorable and the terrain is difficult to navigate,” but emphasized that efforts were ongoing to carry out necessary actions.

“We have utilized drones and aerial measures, but due to the poor weather conditions, aerial search operations are not feasible. The area is rugged and mountainous,” he said. “We have also dispatched forces from specific provinces to ensure more personnel are on-site.”

An Iranian official told Reuters that the helicopter crashed while crossing mountain terrain, putting the lives of all onboard at risk. “We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning,” the official said anonymously. The chief of staff of Iran’s army has ordered all resources, including those of the elite Revolutionary Guard, to be deployed for search and rescue operations.

Leaders around the world have expressed their concerns and extended condolences. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari posted on X, expressing his “deep concern” and extending his wishes for the well-being of President Raisi. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to X to express his anxieties and best wishes for Raisi and the Iranian nation.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said it was “closely watching” reports of the helicopter crash. Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry expressed deep disturbance over the incident, praying for the safety of the officials involved, and President Ilham Aliyev offered any necessary assistance.

A prominent figure in conservative and hardline factions of Iranian politics, Raisi had served as president for nearly three years and was expected to run for re-election next year. Raisi’s presidency, beginning in 2021, was marked by a strong stance against the United States and Israel. He was a vocal critic of the 2015 nuclear deal’s collapse and a supporter of Iran’s “resistance” policy against sanctions. His administration was closely allied with the IRGC and backed various regional armed groups.