Sindh Intermediate Exam Postponed for 5 Days

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 20, 2024 | 12:21 pm

The Sindh government is postponing intermediate exams across the province by five days, citing the current heatwave.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah endorsed the proposal from provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani to delay intermediate exams across the province by five days.

The exams, initially scheduled to commence on May 22, have been rescheduled to start on May 27. This decision was made following directives from CM Shah, with the Universities and Boards Department adjusting the exam dates accordingly.

It is pertinent to mention that different parts of Sindh, including Karachi, have been experiencing scorching heat for the past few weeks. The temperature is expected to increase further during the next 10 days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of three heatwaves hitting different cities across the country over the next 25 days.

An advisory has warned of heatwave conditions in many parts of the country, particularly Punjab and Sindh, starting from May 21 due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere. This could escalate into a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27.

During this period, daytime temperatures are expected to be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23, and 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal from May 23 to 27.

In Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan, daytime temperatures are expected to stay 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal from May 21 to 27.

