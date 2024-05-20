Gary Kirsten Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of The England Series

Pakistan’s newly appointed coach Gary Kirsten has officially joined the Pakistan national cricket team in Leeds, just days before their highly anticipated four-match T20 series against England, which will commence on May 22.

Kirsten, who is known for his vast experience and previous coaching successes with India and South Africa, has been brought on board as white-ball head coach to bolster Pakistan’s preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Kirsten’s appointment earlier this month, citing his vast experience and proven track record in the shortest format of the game. His arrival in Leeds was met with enthusiasm from both players and fans, who are hopeful that his guidance will help the team overcome the formidable English side.

Kirsten’s coaching tenure includes leading India to World Cup glory in 2011 and steering South Africa to the top of the Test rankings.

His expertise in T20 cricket is particularly valued considering he has coached Gujrat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

Babar Azam’s men will play the first T20 of the series at Headingley while the second T20 match will be held in Edgbaston, Birmingham on May 25.

Subsequently, the Green Shirts will take on the Three Lions in Sophia Gardens at Cardiff on May 28 with the series concluding in ‘The Oval’ on May 30.

Pakistan will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign on June 6 against the hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.