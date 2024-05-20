MCB Islamic Bank Partners with Techlogix for Oracle Flexcube Upgrade, Enhancing Customer Experience

By Press Release | Published May 20, 2024 | 7:40 pm

MCB Islamic Bank has partnered with Techlogix (Private) Limited for a functional upgrade of the Oracle Flexcube Core Banking system. This upgrade represents a significant step forward in enhancing MCB’s banking services, ensuring smoother transactions and better experiences for valued customers.

The ceremony was attended by MCB Islamic Bank representatives including Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani (President & CEO), Mr. Abrar Aleem (Chief Information Officer), and Mr. Umer Sheikh (Business Head Digital Banking) alongside other officials from the Bank. From Techlogix, Mr. Salman Akhtar (Co-CEO) and other senior executives participated in the ceremony.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank commented: “This collaboration signifies the bank’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance banking operations, demonstrating our unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch services to our customers.”

Salman Akhtar, Co-CEO of Techlogix, added: “We embark on this partnership not merely as an agreement between two entities, but as a promise towards pioneering future development.”

Press Release

