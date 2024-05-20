NBP Joins Hands with TouchPoint to Build a Strong Partnership

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and TouchPoint, a leading provider of self-service solutions, have solidified their strategic partnership to expand the reach and optimize the efficiency of over 1,200 Diebold Nixdorf ATMs across NBP branches nationwide.

The official signing ceremony, held at the National Bank Head Office in Karachi, marked a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two companies.

Dignitaries from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony, held at the National Bank Head Office in Karachi. Representing the National Bank of Pakistan were Mr. Sohail Malik, Acting Chief Digital Officer, and Mr. Amin Manji, Chief Information Officer.

From Diebold Nixdorf, Mr. Habib Hanna, Vice President of ME and Retail MEA, and Mr. Osama Awad, Area Manager, attended the event. TouchPoint was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tabish Salah, and Executive Director, Mr. Haider Wahab.

The event facilitated insightful discussions on the future of self-service solutions within the Pakistani banking industry.

This collaboration will play a crucial role in enhancing the reach and efficiency of NBP’s ATM network, ultimately providing a more convenient banking experience for their customers.

The National Bank of Pakistan has built an extensive branch network of more than 1,500 branches in Pakistan with a global presence.