Pakistani AI Startup Becomes NielsenIQ’s Global Partner

aiSight, a startup that uses AI to analyze data to provide market share insights to the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) industry, has joined the NielsenIQ Partner Network.

This will allow aiSight access to NielsenIQ’s retail retail sales data globally, to be provided to mutual clients.

As part of the partnership, the two companies’ combined services will use NielsenIQ’s retail data and aiSight.ai’s AI analytics to convert retail data into actions for sales, marketing, and trade teams of Fortune 500 CPG companies globally.

The aiSight.ai platform is tailor-made for field teams, simplifying complex data analytics into straightforward to-do lists. Every day, field teams receive alerts with tasks that can enhance a consumer packaged goods (CPG) company’s market share.

According to the company:

We combine the market share and your secondary sales data to identify the non-performing routes, stores, and SKUs. Turn your retail audit data into granular, actionable and timely insights, for your sales and marketing teams

The subscription to the aiSight platform comes with mobile applications that turn insights into daily tasks for field teams automatically. For example, if NielsenIQ’s retail sales data indicates a rise in out-of-stocks, the relevant field teams are instantly assigned tasks to enhance their fulfillment cycles in the necessary locations, which helps save both time and money.

ALSO READ KalPay Closes Early-Stage Round As It Gets Profitable

aiSight.ai CEO Dr. Umar Saif said: “With this collaboration, clients will be able to make use of NIQ’s monthly market share data into actionable insights to grow their market share. With our SaaS platform, we can equip clients with aiSight’s proprietary AI Platform in just a few weeks.”

In 2019, SurveyAuto, now known as aiSight.ai, a start-up founded by Dr. Umar Saif, made headlines when it secured funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Dr. Saif, a seasoned expert in AI and machine learning, has a background in computer science. He was recognized as one of the top 35 young innovators globally by the MIT Technology Review and was a recipient of the Google Faculty Research Award in 2011.