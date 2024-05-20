PM Shehbaz Stresses Efforts to Take Bilateral Trade Between Pakistan, Turkiye to $5 Billion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday stressed undertaking concerted efforts for achieving the bilateral trade target of $5 billion between Pakistan and Turkiye in the next three years as already agreed by the leadership of the two brotherly countries.

The premier made these remarks during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, who called on him in Islamabad.

While underscoring the special bonds of brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral relationship. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries, in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology, and defence.

He invited Turkish companies to further expand their investment portfolio in Pakistan. Turkish companies may consider relocating their industrial units to Pakistan, he added.

Regional and global developments, particularly the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, also came under discussion. The prime minister appreciated President Erdogan’s staunch advocacy for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and lasting peace in Middle East. He also stressed the urgency and importance realization of the two-state solution as the key to the attainment of durable peace in the Middle East.

The prime minister also reiterated his cordial invitation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to undertake an early official visit to Pakistan for co-chairing with the Prime Minister the 7th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong and abiding support for each other on the core issues of national interest.