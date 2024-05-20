SBP Allows Bank Alfalah to Start Due-Diligence for Acquiring Samba Bank

By ProPK Staff | Published May 20, 2024 | 11:57 am

The State Bank of Pakistan has granted approval to Bank Alfalah Limited (PSX: BAFL) to commence due diligence of Samba Bank Limited, the bank informed the main bourse on Monday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the State Bank of Pakistan has granted its approval to BAFL to commence due diligence of the Target Company,” the stock filing stated.

ALSO READ

BAFL publicly announced on 9 April 2024 that it was interested in acquiring 84.51 percent shares of Samba Bank Limited held by Saudi National Bank.

Earlier in March 2024, BAFL first made a Non-Binding indicative offer to SNB to buy Samba.

At the time of filing, BAFL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 61.97, down by Rs. 0.46 or 0.74 percent and SBL’s scrip was Rs. 11.25, up by Rs. 0.85 or 8.17 percent.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>