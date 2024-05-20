STZA Digitizes Its Procurement System

Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) of Pakistan has successfully transitioned its manual procurement processes to e-procurement, marking a significant milestone in the country’s technological advancement.

The adoption of e-procurement aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public procurement practices as per PPRA directives.

The shift to e-procurement streamlines the entire procurement process, from soliciting bids to awarding contracts, eliminating cumbersome paperwork and bureaucratic hurdles.

This digital transformation not only expedites the procurement process but also minimizes the risk of errors and discrepancies, ensuring fair and equitable treatment for all stakeholders involved.

Speaking on this occasion, Azfar Manzoor, Chairman STZA, remarked, “The transition to e-procurement represents a significant leap forward for STZA in its quest for modernization and efficiency. By harnessing the power of technology, we are fostering a culture of transparency and accountability, ultimately driving socio-economic growth and development in Pakistan’s burgeoning technology sector.”

STZA’s proactive approach to embracing e-procurement is aligned with the government’s vision of promoting a digital-first economy and fostering an enabling environment for innovation and investment. The implementation of e-procurement not only enhances the ease of doing business but also enhances trust and confidence among investors and stakeholders.

As Pakistan continues its journey towards digital transformation, STZA stands at the forefront, leading by example and paving the way for a brighter, more transparent future.

The successful integration of e-procurement underscores STZA’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the pursuit of national development and prosperity. The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is a federal authority created under the STZA Act 2021. It is dedicated to promoting and facilitating the technology sector in Pakistan.

Functioning as a regulatory body, the authority creates an enabling environment for technology-driven businesses, fosters innovation, and attracts foreign investment. The STZA aims to position Pakistan as a global technology hub by establishing state-of-the-art technology zones across the country.