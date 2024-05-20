Govt Sets Up Project Management Unit For $78 Million World Bank Digital Economy Project

The Ministry of IT has established a project management unit (PMU) for the DEEP project, with Director General IT Asfandyar Khan temporarily appointed as the Project Director.

In addition to the main PMU at the Ministry of IT, two more units have been set up at Ignite and the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

Sources told ProPakistani that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Board of Investment (BOI) have also created their own PMUs. These units are currently temporary and will become permanent after the completion of the hiring process.

a

ALSO READ Govt to Probe Former Secretary Food Ministry Over Wheat Imports Scandal

Under the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), the DEEP project will be jointly executed by key stakeholders, including the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), NITB, NADRA, Ignite, and BOI. This collaboration aims to leverage the combined expertise of these institutions for a significant digital transformation.

The PMU at MoITT will play a critical role in managing the DEEP project. The PMU team will comprise specialists in financial management, procurement, social and environmental safeguards, monitoring, evaluation, reporting, and communications.

A comprehensive Project Operations Manual (POM) will be developed within three months of project initiation to guide the organizational structure of the PMU and outline the responsibilities of its staff. This manual will address technical, administrative, financial, procurement, safeguards, gender considerations, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting protocols.

In March, the World Bank’s Board of Directors approved the $78 million DEEP project. The initiative aims to enhance the government’s capacity for digitally-enabled public service delivery for citizens and businesses.

It will support activities to increase access to digital services across Pakistan, focusing on broadband access and bridging the digital divide. The project will also support reforms to expand broadband connectivity and strengthen the policy and legal framework for the digital economy.