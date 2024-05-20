Unknown Car Drives Over and Kills Palestine Supporters at Islamabad’s D-Chowk Protest

A car plowed through a Gaza solidarity demonstration near D-Chowk in front of the Parliament in Islamabad on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least two demonstrators and injuring three others.

The rally, organized by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, was tragically disrupted when an unidentified man drove through the crowd early in the morning, according to a JI spokesperson.

Police sources reported that the driver was apprehended by law enforcement and the vehicle was impounded at the Kohsar Police Station.

During his address to the protestors, Senator Mushtaq blamed the administration and Islamabad police for the incident and demanded that those responsible for the attack be brought to justice. He also led a funeral prayer for the deceased JI worker at D-Chowk, attended by numerous party workers and supporters.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Farhatullah Babar expressed deep concern over the incident and called for action against the perpetrators. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Babar accused Islamabad police of being reluctant to file a First Information Report (FIR) for the incident. He stated that eyewitnesses alleged the police were not pursuing the real culprit and demanded a transparent investigation and the registration of an FIR.