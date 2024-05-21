10th Avenue Project Gets A New Deadline as CDA Asks for More Funds

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has requested Rs. 5 billion in the 2024-2025 budget for the ongoing 10th Avenue project, which has been progressing slowly and remains incomplete.

Initially launched in 2022 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) with a total worth of Rs. 10.2 billion, the project received only Rs. 400 million in funding from the federal government in the current fiscal year. To complete the project, an additional Rs. 8.6 billion is now required, prompting the CDA to urge the federal government to allocate Rs. 5 billion in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

A CDA official stated, “As this is a federally funded project, we are seeking an allocation of Rs. 5 billion for the next fiscal year.”

A retired engineer from the civic body expressed concerns, suggesting that instead of funding the project in increments, the government should allocate the entire amount to avoid cost escalations. The project, originally slated for completion in March of the current year, has seen sluggish progress, with only about 25% of the work completed so far. The deadline has been extended to December.

The contractor, National Logistic Cell (NLC), has requested a price adjustment formula, citing that the initially quoted bid rates are no longer feasible due to the delay and price hike. The slow pace of work is attributed to a shortage of funds and delays in shifting utility services from the site.

The project, initiated by the PTI government, aims to construct a 5km road from Katarian Bridge on I.J. Principal Road to Srinagar Highway, with plans for the second phase extending to Margalla Road. However, the project also entails the relocation of 1,400 houses from Rimsha Colony, an informal settlement in H-9, which will be affected by the construction.