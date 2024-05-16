Islamabad’s Green Belts and Plantation Sites Illegally Occupied

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 16, 2024 | 3:34 pm

The encroachment mafia has tightened its grip on the federal capital, illegally occupying green belts and plantation sites.

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Environment Urban Division has identified widespread encroachments at Mandi Mor Colonel Sher Khan Avenue.

Food stalls and roadside eateries have unlawfully taken over these areas, some even renting out spaces to others. The CDA has urged action against these professional encroachers.

It has requested to register First Information Reports (FIRs) against 15 individuals involved. The Sabzi Mandi police station has been directed to arrest those responsible for these illegal activities.

Arsalan Khattak

